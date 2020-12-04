On Thanksgiving Day 2020, three women found themselves in the same room in Long Beach, all crying.
They say it was the happiest day they could remember.
The scene played out at Cherese's Safe Home, one of the two emergency shelters operated by WomenShelter Long Beach. Family advocate Lynn Curtis told the story to WomenShelter executive director Mary Ellen Mitchell.
"Just before mealtime, one of our clients suddenly broke out in tears," Curtis said. "When our staff member went to assist her, the client, in tears, explained that she had never experienced a day like this and she appreciated that so many women in one place cared for one another and got along so well."
In some situations, crying can be as contagious as laughing. That played out here.
"As she cried and shared, another resident began to cry," Curtis said."She shared that she has four children total, two of the four are with us in our shelter … she said that she feels as if the staff are like a mothers to her…
"Now it's three women crying at one time. They were all so overwhelmed because of the generous donations and opportunity to have a family Thanksgiving meal, in a happy, family-oriented joyful environment."
Curtis said this was an example of the feelings she sees often. Finding their ways to WomenShelter from lives of domestic abuse and violence, often with small children, is literally a chance at a new life. And the holidays only emphasize that change.
Which is why for the last 16 years the Grunion Gazette has asked readers to open their hearts and donate to the Grunion Gazette Christmas Gift Card Drive. Last year alone, readers provided more than $20,000 in support with gift cards and cash donations; it's estimated that more than $250,000 has been raised since the effort began.
"There have been so many sad days this year," Grunion publisher Simon Grieve said. "It's important to try to make a good day for someone, and this is one way to do it. We know that every gift card, every donation, goes to making someone's life a little better. That's what we're doing here."
Time is running short — the deadline for donations is Dec. 14, less than two weeks from now. As of this Monday, the total was just more than $7,000.
While doing a good thing for people in need clearly is the primary motivation for donating, there are some incentives as well. We still have a few pairs of tickets for the Aquarium of the Pacific for those who donate $50 or more, and everyone who donates will be entered in a drawing for one of 10 gift cards to Sevilla restaurant.
It's easy to donate. Gift cards of any type are gratefully accepted; cards to the big stores like WalMart and Target are valued because they are the most versatile.
Cash and checks are welcome as well. Checks should be made out to WomenShelter of Long Beach.
Cards and checks can be mailed to Gazette Newspapers Gift Card Drive, Attn. Harry Saltzgaver, 5225 E. Second St., Long Beach, 90803. They also can be dropped off at the Gazette office by putting them through the mail slot. People should include a self-addressed envelope if they're hoping for aquarium tickets, and everyone should provide contact information to be part of the drawing.
Donations can be made online as well, at Gazettes.com/give.
Make someone's day a good one. That will make it a good day for you, too.