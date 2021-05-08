Councilwoman Suzie Price will talk about Long Beach's many nonprofits later this month with Michelle Byerly, executive director of the Nonprofit Partnership.
Price, who represents the Third District, has hosted occasional online community meetings on various topics over the last year. This discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, on Zoom.
Price said in a release that the goal is to educate people about services nonprofits provide, and how people can get involved.
The link for the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86350957859, and to listen by calling in, the number is 1-669-900-6833 (meeting ID is 863 5095 7859).