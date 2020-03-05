Every year, a committee gathers to choose one or two members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community to have their name added to the Equality Plaza Memorial Wall at Harvey Milk Park in downtown Long Beach.
Nominations for the 2020 additions are open now.
Equality Plaza at Harvey Milk Park — at the northern end of the Promenade — was created in 2012. Since then, individuals who have given of their time, talents and passion to help advance the Long Beach LGBTQ community have been honored there.
Potential nominees may be living or deceased and must have or had identified as LGBTQ. They should be or have been Long Beach residents.
To nominate someone, go to Gazettes.com/go/milkform/, fill out the nomination form and turn it in no later than 7 p.m. March 23. The nominating committee will consider all applications, and reveal the winners during Long Beach Pride Week.
For more information, email hmpcommittee@gmail.com.