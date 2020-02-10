Just two days after hosting its annual Interfaith, Intercultural Breakfast, the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ) board announced its new executive director.
The appointment of Reena Hajat Carroll comes after a seven-month national search. Carroll last was executive director of the Diversity Awareness Partnership in St. Louis.
Kimmy Maniquis, the agency's last executive director, left CCEJ in July. Daniel Solis and Jessy Needham have served as co-executive directors since then, and will continue until March 9, when Carroll moves into her new office.
Carroll was on the adjunct faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, lecturing about impacts of exclusion and discrimination in both the community and corporate worlds. She has taught and spoken across the country. She is married and has two children.