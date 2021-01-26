Long Beach-based California Conference for Equality and Justice(CCEJ) will host its 30th annual Interfaith Intercultural Breakfast next month — it typically draws up to 1,000 people.
With the theme "Faith In Justice," this breakfast may draw even more on Feb. 18, but they all will be online. Bowing to the coronavirus pandemic, the breakfast will be a virtual event.
This year's featured speaker is Dr. Leah Gunning Francis, a seminary professor and author of "Ferguson and Faith: Sparking Leadership and Awakening Community." the book is a compilation of stories in the aftermath of the shooting of Michael Brown by Ferguson police. Dr. Gunning Francis's talk will be a call for action to create a more just and equal world, breakfast organizers said.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Gunning Francis join us to speak at this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, as we reckon honestly with the legacy of racism in our communities and decide how we will take action to activate justice in our communities,” CCEJ Executive Director Reena Hajat Carroll said in a release.
This also will be the first CCEJ breakfast without patriarch and benefactor Gene Lentzner, who died last year. Ann Lentzner and the Lentzner family, Dr. Mike and Arline Walter, MemorialCare Long Beach, Performance Plus Tire, the Port of Long Beach, and Toyota TABC are sponsoring this year's breakfast.
This will be a Zoom event, with all of the trappings of past breakfasts except the food. It starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Tickets are $25 per person, and sponsorships start at $500. Go to www.cacej.org/breakfast or call 562-435-8184 for tickets or more information.