Long Beach's Aquatic Capital of America group, which promotes pretty much anything on the water, is floating a new fundraiser idea.
Earlier this year, ACA had to cancel the popular Naples Island Swim & SUP due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. But those restrictions don't bar individuals from getting on the water, so here comes the Virtual Swim, Paddle & Row To Hawaii.
Participants will spend the month of August keeping track of the miles they swim, paddle or row (even on rowing machines). There will be three divisions, and distances will be logged daily on a public website.
The goal — a cumulative distance of 2,558 miles (4,502,080 yards), the distance from Long Beach to Honolulu. Registration is $35, and participants get a commemorative T-Shirt and a 2020 Virtual SPR to Hawaii medal.
Registration opens July 18, two weeks before the event begins. Go to Gazettes.com/go/Aquatic.