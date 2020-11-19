Imagine escaping from a house where you were beaten, physically or verbally, and your children were left cowering in a corner as the abuse went on.
Now imagine that it is getting close to Christmas.
That's what faces the people who have turned to WomenShelter for help. The nonprofit provides a safe haven for these victims of domestic violence with housing, counseling and help to start a new life.
But, due to the increasing need, WomenShelter can only provide the basics. They need help to spread any holiday cheer.
Which is where the Grunion Gazette Christmas Gift Card Drive comes in. For the past 16 years, the Grunion has asked its readers to help brighten the holidays for these people who often escape their abuser with little more than the clothes on their backs.
"All of us at WomenShelter of Long Beach want to make sure that the community knows how much their generosity each holiday season means to us," said Mary Ellen Mitchell, executive director at WomenShelter. "The gift cards and contributions that we receive will allow the many survivors we serve to shop and purchase the items that they really need. That means a great deal to them and has a direct positive impact. This is especially true this year, as the need is greater than ever."
And our readers have responded with great goodwill. Last year, and for several years before, the final tally has hovered around $20,000 worth of cards and donations.
"If you add it up, we've been able to donate about $250,000 to WomenShelter over the last 16 years," Grunion Publisher Simon Grieve said. "I say we in the best sense — it's the entire community doing it. We're just the conduit."
And there are some incentives to help convince people to give, too.
The first 25 people who donate $50 or more will receive a pair of tickets to the aquarium. And everyone who donates will be entered in a drawing for one of 10 $25 gift card to Sevilla.
It's easy to donate. Gift cards of any type are gratefully accepted; cards to the big stores like WalMart and Target are valued because they are the most versatile.
Cash and checks are welcome as well. Checks should be made out to WomenShelter of Long Beach.
Cards and checks can be mailed to Gazette Newspapers Gift Card Drive, Attn. Harry Saltzgaver, 5225 E. Second St., Long Beach, 90803. They also can be dropped off at the Gazette office by putting them through the mail slot. People should include a self-addressed envelope if they're hoping for aquarium tickets, and everyone should provide contact information to be part of the drawing.
Donations can be made online as well, at Gazettes.com/give.
There are only a few weeks to get this done — prize winners will be announced on Dec. 14, and WomenShelter will want to distribute cards in time for them to be used for Christmas. From all of us at the Grunion, thanks.