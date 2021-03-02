Its original name was the Crippled Children’s Society of Southern California. In 1926, its founders — a group of businessmen connected to the Los Angeles Rotary Club — had a vision to not only help children and adults who were suffering from polio but create ways to help them become successful and accomplished.
The organization ran under the Crippled Children’s banner for 74 years; until 2000 when it became AbilityFirst. But the goal of advocating for people with disabilities hasn’t changed.
According to the AbilityFirst website, some of its accomplishments include construction of one of the first fully-accessible camps in the nation, opening one of the first vocational training programs for adults with disabilities and sponsoring state Senate Bill 309 so young adults with developmental disabilities can attend after-school programs.
AbilityFirst is celebrating its 95th anniversary — and 55th year in Long Beach — with a campaign that showcases the work the organization does with its programs supporting children and adults with disabilities.
“We started in 1926, but we weren’t sure of the exact date, so we decided to celebrate for the entire year,” said Rebecca Haussling, senior director of communications. “We are having a digital campaign and a fund-raising campaign and we are inviting all the participants that we serve, as well as the families and donors and anyone else, to join in this major milestone.”
Haussling said the goal is to try to get more than 95 people to share a video, or a photo with a testimonial on their own social media saying why they appreciate AbilityFirst and using the hashtag #95YearsofAF.
The fundraising portion is also focusing on the number 95.
“We are asking people to give 95 cents, $9.50, $95 or even $9,500 as it all benefits our remote services,” Haussling said.
April Stover has been affiliated with the AbilityFirst program in Long Beach since 2001. She started as the children’s activity coordinator, then was promoted to children’s program supervisor, promoted again to associate director of the Long Beach center and then took over as the center director in December 2017. Last year, she was promoted to senior director of programs, where she oversees the Long Beach Center as well as the four other community centers within the agency.
“I had to complete a recreation therapy internship under a certified recreation therapist," Stover said. "And (I) had never been to California and really wanted to learn about their state facilities and government funding that Tennessee really didn’t have.” She is a University of Tennessee graduate.
Stover said the most satisfying part of her job is being able to advocate for the disabled population and help teach the staff, participants and families how to help participants have the highest quality of life they want.
“We help our participants and their families reach their full potential through meaningful and person-centered approaches,” she said. “Everyone deserves to do whatever they like, want, need in life. And we strive to help our participants accomplish their goals and have the best quality of life they want and deserve.”
For information about how to donate to the 95 Reasons to Love AbilityFirst campaign, go to www.abilityfirst.org/get-involved/donate-now/.