The Port of Long Beach will show off its holiday spirit with the first seasonal lighting of the Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge, happening around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
For the first night only, the lights will put on a show, reflecting 15 different, multi-color scenes. Folks can go to newgdbridge.com the day of the show for a list of those scenes.
Live webcams will be up and running on the bridge website, as well as on the LBBridge app, available for free in the Apple Store and Google Play. The event also will be streamed along local public access channels Charter Spectrum Channel 3, Frontier Fios Channel 21 and AT&T Uverse Channel 99 and lbtv3.com.
The airing will include videotaped welcoming comments by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna and Port Executive Director Mario Cordero.
And after the holidays, the lights will continue to shine.
Nearly 200 energy-saving LED lights will illuminate the two 515-foot towers and 80 cables with 30 color combinations throughout the year, a release said. The pre-programmed lights will automatically display appropriate color schemes for different holidays and special events.
The lights are scheduled to turn on every evening at approximately 5:40 p.m.
For more information and updates, go to newgdbridge.com.
—Stephanie Stutzman