Naples appears to have temporarily lost one holiday tradition — the Naples Holiday Boat Parade — to the coronavirus pandemic, but another tradition will continue.
Registration has begun for the Naples Holiday Home Decoration Competition. This year's theme is "The Twelve Days of Christmas."
Sponsored by the Naples Improvement Association, the contest covers all of the islands, and has awards in 18 categories. To register for the judging, email name, address, phone and email to donnahkraus@yahoo.com by Monday, Dec. 14.
Judging will take place Wednesday, Dec. 16. A list of winners will be printed in the Grunion Gazette.