The nonprofit Music is the Remedy is looking for military veterans with a musical bent to join the signature Rock For Vets Band.
The Rock For Vets Music Program began in 2010 and has since helped hundreds of veterans suffering from PTSD, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries and more through learning to play a musical instrument or otherwise participating in the band, according to founder and executive director Frank McIlquham.
Veterans who can sing, play an instrument or both are needed. The band rehearses every Monday night, and performs a varied schedule in and around Long Beach.
To find out more and join, contact McIlquham at 866-597-1116 or email support@musicistheremedy.org. This is a free program.