A popular church-based music series, Music At The Point, will resume Sunday, April 18, in the Grace First Presbyterian Church parking lot.
Jazz singer Dewey Erney will be featured in the first concert, which starts at 3 p.m. People can attend and sit in their own chairs or remain in their cars and listen to a live FM broadcast.
The number of people listening in chairs will be limited to 70, so advanced registration is required. Cars also will be limited — only 15 will be allowed. The same registration works there. Go to Gazettes.com/go/music.
A freewill donation will be taken at the event. For more information or to say indicate sitting in cars, email stan.gracefirst.com. Grace First is at 3955 N. Studebaker Rd., at the intersection with Los Coyotes Diagonal.