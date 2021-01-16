The Earl B. and Loraine H. Miller Foundation announced it has expanded its annual grant application invitation process to include all eligible organizations.
"For the 2021/2022 grant award cycle, we invite all organizations serving children in the areas of health, education and arts in Long Beach to apply for funding for programs that align with the foundation’s mission to provide support for organizations serving the Long Beach community with emphasis on the health and well-being of children in need," a release said.
Organizations who have received previous funding should access their Miller Foundation grants application system online to complete the 2021/2022 application. All applications must be submitted by March 29.
For organizations that have not applied previously for annual grant funding, a Letter of Intent (LOI) must be submitted before the application. The LOI will be reviewed for eligibility before an application can be filled out.
Letters of Intent are due by midnight on Monday, Feb. 8. Go to eandlmillerfdn.com for more information.