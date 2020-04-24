Cheers to the weekend — a freedom has emerged in this time of illness and restriction: restaurants and bars can now sell beer, wine, and cocktails “to go.”
Since March 19, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has suspended many restrictions, including allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with take-out food orders.
“It has been a life-saver,” said Dana Tanner, one of the owners of Restauration on Fourth Street. “The moment I read the new rules, I said ‘sangria!’ I knew our customers would enjoy sipping sangria and remembering their meals on our patio.”
Tanner was right; people have been rushing to order Restauration’s seasonal, made-from-scratch drinks. The restaurant currently offers two sangria varieties: watermelon blueberry white, and orange blackberry Spanish red. Each 32-ounce container serves four and sells for $17. On Thursdays, Restauration donates $4 from each sangria sale to the California Restaurant Association Foundation, an organization that works to support the foodservice industry.
Jay Krymis, owner of Padre and Mezcalero on Broadway, also said he was pleased by ABC’s new policy.
“In general, alcohol makes people happy,” Krymis said. “This change allows us to bring a little fun to people’s homes.”
Padre is now offering a selection of drink kits for four, as well as pre-mixed two-serving options. 16-ounce kit mixers, which sell for $20 and range from “Tommy’s Margarita” to “Oaxacan the Garden” (a blend of mint, cilantro, basil, red bell peppers, jalapeno, pineapple, and lime juice). Mixers can be purchased with or without spirits, which sell separately for $20. Specialty libations, with names like “Vaya Con Dios” (gem and bolt mezcal, cynar, gran classic, and mole bitters) and “Slap and Tickle” (milagro tequila, papaya, fig jam, ginger, vanilla bean, and lime), cost between $9 and $12.
Ubuntu Café on Nieto opened mid-February and welcomed in-house diners for one short month. The café’s brand new tables and tableside drink cart are not in use, but the owners are selling handmade drinks in take-away bottles. Their 16-ounce Traveling Bloody Mary, which takes three days to craft, features vodka-infused sake with jalapeño and wasabi and sells for $12. Ginger Lemonade, with yuzu vodka-infused sake, ginger beer, and lemon juice, is also $12.
The Firkin Pub and Grill on Broadway sells 32- and 64-ounce growlers of draft beer, but its mimosa kits are also popular. Each kit comes with a bottle of champagne and your choice of juice (peach, guava, apricot, orange, mango, or cranberry).
To-go kits are also the ticket at Lola’s Mexican Cuisine, with locations on both Fourth Street and Atlantic Avenue. A four-pack of Lola’s Margarita is available for $15; the Spicy Watermelon Margarita, which serves six, costs $20. Owner Luis Navarro said the drinks are made with fresh ingredients and are “nice and strong.”
Navarro’s newest enterprise, Portuguese Bend, is a distillery on The Promenade. PB offers five different to-go cocktail options: Yaas Please, Paniolo Bottle, Nut’N Vodka Bottle, PB Pimms Cup, and Rosa Collins Mix.
“Our hand-crafted, pre-made mixers bring the nostalgia of sharing a specialty cocktail with friends to your mini-bar to enjoy at home,” Navarro said.
Each kit contains fresh juice and yields four to six drinks. Rosa Collins sells for $15; the other four selections cost $25. Anyone who spends $30 receives a free house-made PB hand sanitizer.
Another new business, Long Beach Tap House on Second Street, offers a non-traditional temptation: boozy milkshakes. From a 50/50 Bar (vanilla ice cream, house made orange marmalade, house infused citrus vodka) to a Kona-loha (Irish cream liqueur, coffee, Oreo cookies, ice cream, milk), customers can enjoy childhood favorites with an adult twist. A bartender for more than 20 years, owner Brent Scheiber said he can also craft custom flavor requests. Shakes, which are currently discounted, now cost $12.