What local yacht clubs are doing in response to Corona Virus directives:
Saturday afternoon Long Beach YC hosted a “Social Distancing” dinghy rendezvous in Alamitos Bay — with all the little boats 6 feet apart. Member Don Bogart provided drone documentation.
Long Beach YC Commodore Charlie Legeman hosted a Virtual Happy Hour via Zoom on Friday “We had 50 participants which represents over 100 members” according to Legeman, who promises to make next week bigger and better. The highlight of the toasting-fest was the Blair family checking in from the hot tub in their patio.
LBYC is also offering “to-go” family style meals for members for $25 — according to LBYC’s Andrea Hart Friday 1,100 meal portions were provided to members and staff. They are also providing must-have items, like toilet paper, milk and eggs to members for pick up with their meals.
Seal Beach YC Commodore Laura Ellsworth has been organizing lists of needed items from members, ordering them through club suppliers and providing them at cost to members. She wrote on Facebook, “I will personally pack your trunk for you, no need to get out of your car. Please let your flag help you. Every member matters.”
According to Shoreline YC’s Membership Director Steve Harvey, members have access to the club, and a wood refinishing project will start this week. My guess is they are planning lots of dancing once this crisis is over.