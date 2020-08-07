Long Beach Towne Center, located on Carson Street off the 605 Freeway, is open for socially distant shopping and patio dining at its open businesses and restaurants.
Spaces around the shopping center have been intermittently closed for deep cleaning, and the area has been fitted with hand sanitizing stations and signage to remind visitors to wear a mask and remain 6 feet away from other shoppers.
"The outdoor shopping center is following strict guidelines prescribed by local government and healthcare officials, taking every precaution to safeguard the health and well-being of its shoppers, tenants and employees," the release said.
Additionally, there's a chalk cube installation near Total Wine & More. People can use the cube to write about what they've missed most this year, and what they're excited for in the future.
Long Beach Towne Center is at 7575 Carson Blvd. For more information, go to longbeachtownecenter.net.