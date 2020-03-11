One hundred years ago, the 19th Amendment solidified a woman's right to vote.
And to celebrate that centennial anniversary, nonprofit Long Beach Suffrage 100 is putting on a show called "Suffrage! A History in Word and Song" from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 East Willow St.
Guests will learn about history through song from a lineup of historical pro-suffrage figures portrayed by Long Beach Suffrage 100 members, including Susan B Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Harry Burn, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul and Maud Nathan.
The National Council of Jewish Women is sponsoring the event and there is no cost to attendees.
For more information, or to make a donation, go to lbsuffrage100.com.