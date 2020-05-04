Small shops are working to weather the coronavirus storm that's shut down any brick and mortar space deemed non-essential.
While some stores are temporarily unable to accept customers inside, shop owners are reaching out to clientele through social media, offering doorstep drop-offs and upping their e-commerce game.
In the East Village, Kate Engel, owner at Make Collectives (430 E. First St.), said that she's been adjusting to the new work environment as quickly as she can.
"I’ve transitioned everything to an at-home work model," she said. "That way I can work while figuring everything out as I go."
Prior to the Make Collectives location closing, Engel said that she didn't list the majority of her inventory online. Now, she's updating the website with new stock of plants, crystals, clothing and accessories daily at www.makecollectives.com.
A lot of good has come out of the ordeal, she added. Although it's been a challenging transition, she said that the pandemic has challenged people to rethink the way they communicate with one another.
"What’s really beautiful is that I’m talking to customers way more than when I was open and had people walking in and out all day," she said. "I'm so much more engaged on social media all day long, for personal and business, and my e-commerce (website) isn’t even at its full potential yet. It's even more beautiful that I get to talk to customers one on one in an intimate way."
Make Collectives is offering home delivery to Long Beach customers, as well as shipping. People can purchase goods through their website or Instagram page at instagram.com/makecollectives.
A few doors down, Peacock and Co. (440 E. First St.), a plant retailer that shares space with clothing shop Shop Anneise, also is offering to deliver goods on customers' doorsteps.
"Starting Monday, April 13, we will be offering local plant delivery... You'll be able to shop our Instagram stories," Peacock and Company said on its Instagram page. "It took us a moment to process this whole thing and figure out how to make it work."
Without a website, the plant shop is showcasing available inventory through Instagram stories. There's typically just a few pots and plants listed for sale at a time and available for purchase through Venmo. Go to instagram.com/peacockandcompany.
On the other side of the city in Bixby Knolls, Katie Hectus, owner at And Then LB (3803 Atlantic Ave.) — formally Sister LB — said that she's been working on moving her inventory onto the shop's website, www.sisterlb.com.
The little shop with the pink entryway usually opens up to a boutique filled with women's clothing items, household decor and accessories. The space's design, a mix of modern vintage and 1980s aesthetics, is void of customers and the usual daily traffic.
To combat this new normal, Hectus said that she's spent each day working on making And Then LB a mobile shopping experience by uploading her product for sale on the shop's website, updating social media posts daily and engaging with customers virtually.
Like others, she's offering local delivery in addition to shipping.
"I'm trying to keep employees working where I can while we adjust as quickly as we can to the world as we know it today," she said. "Like everyone, I'm doing what I can."
To bring more awareness to open neighborhood businesses, the Downtown Long Beach Alliance and the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association are aiming to engage customers with weekly deals and gift cards.
For more information, or to participate in any of the giveaways, go to downtownlongbeach.org and bixbyknollsinfo.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.