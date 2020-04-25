"Sit beside the breakfast table (and) think about your troubles."
The opening line to Harry Nilsson's song "Think About Your Troubles" paints a picture that people around the world can resonate with right now: a worldwide pandemic has altered the way the world functions, and there's plenty left to think about as cities are temporarily shut down and residents are spending more time home.
For Long Beach signer and songwriter Alyssandra Nighswonger, the pandemic has put a halt on scheduled shows and events, but it hasn't stopped her from finishing a lifelong dream of recording a tribute album to her musical hero, Harry Nilsson.
"There's something about his music that's very touching in many ways," Nighswonger said. "He's like the songwriter’s songwriter. He did whatever he wanted to do."
She recorded and produced her version of his 1970 album "The Point!" now available for purchase and to listen to for free online. The two-year project was leading up to a debut concert in June at Elinor's in downtown Long Beach, but that was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
"We finally set out to release the album at the end of March and everything seemed right," she said. "Harry's son, Zak, was even going to play drums in the band in the show. And then the COVID-19 hit and like many other events, the release show was postponed indefinitely."
However, Nighswonger said that she isn't dwelling on the setback. If she's learned anything from Nilsson, it's that creative work can thrive in hardships, adding that she's decided to keep prepping for the debut concert so that she's prepared for when it's finally rescheduled.
“It is very sad because there was so much momentum, but anything can happen and some things are out of your control," she said. "As an artist, you have to always ask yourself 'What's next?'"
She added that she still looks up to Nilsson. Although he never performed a live concert for an audience, Nilsson's music career was prolific with top 10 singles, awards and accolades and celebrity recognition for his music, including from The Beatles. For Nighswonger, his music helped shape her endeavors to pursue a singing and songwriting career of her own.
"The album that we recorded, called ‘The Point!' was very popular in the '70s," Nighswonger said. "There was even an animated film called ‘The Point!' that was composed by Harry Nilsson and narrated by Ringo Starr, and he also had an album produced by John Lennon. That's just a couple of examples of how popular his music was."
The two-year project to honor Nilsson and that album started with Nighswonger reaching out to Big Ego recording studio in North Long Beach. After securing musicians, she said they quickly got to work rehearsing the music.
The cross-stitched album cover, featuring a whale and the title "Nighswonger Sings Nilsson," was originally cross-stitched by Nighswonger and her mother. Prior to working on the album, she said that it was her first time working on a cross-stitch project.
The vinyl record was released last month and all orders will receive a comic written and drawn by Nighswonger, documenting the journey that went into making the album. Each personal touch, from the album design to the addition of the comic, showcases Nighswonger's desire to create music and artwork that's extremely personal to her, while sharing the results with the public.
And while she waits for life to go back to normal, she said that it's important to keep working and creating where able. If anything, something beautiful may be discovered through that work.
"If you really look at Nilsson's life, he was always someone who just kept going, and so will I," Nighswonger said. "So with songs like 'Think About Your Troubles' and 'One,' I realized that this isn't just a tribute album to one of my musical heroes, it's a sweet and fitting companion for the isolation that a lot of us are feeling right now.
"Music reaches out to people. It’s uplifting and beautiful and it helps us stop and recognize these beautiful, fleeting moments."
For more information on Alyssandra Nighswonger, or to purchase her Harry Nilsson tribute album, "Nighswonger Sings Nilsson," go to talesofalyssandra.com.