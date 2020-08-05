Starting this week, the Long Beach Public Library is offering a five-week virtual program that's free for anyone to participate.
Called "Page Turner Adventures," the program features cooking classes, craft how-tos and chats with authors.
Live videos with featuring lessons will be posted on the library's Facebook page every Tuesday through Thursday at 10 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. This week's programming is focused on food and tasty treats that children can make with the help of an adult.
For more information, go to facebook.com/LongBeachPublicLibrary/live.