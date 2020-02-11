Lola: 2-year-old, Female, Pit Bull Mix.
Her name is Lola, she was a showgirl! This beautiful lady loves to go on walks and get lots of pets from her human friends. Sound like you can be Lola’s forever friend? Come in and meet her today! My ID is: 20-02057.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.