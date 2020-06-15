Figaro: 2-year-old, Male, Domestic Short Hair.
My name is Figaro. I was named due to my impressive vocal range. I enjoy singing along to classic opera and Adele. I am looking for a home where I can artistically express myself, judgement free. My ID is: 20-03573.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.