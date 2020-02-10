CiCi: 3-year-old, Female, Domestic Short Hair.
Hi! My name is Cici and I'm a big, lovable, and sassy gal. My vision is impaired, but that does't stop me from enjoying life! I'm ready for a calm home to call my own. Stop by and meet me today! My ID is: 20-02291.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.