Partners of Parks, the nonprofit that supports programs in the city's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department, is sponsoring a free concert online on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Elm Street Band, a longtime favorite for concerts in the park in Long Beach, will perform. The live YouTube concert starts at 6:30 p.m.; replays will be available all night.
There is no fee for the link — https://tinyurl.com/pop-concert — but it is a fundraiser for Partners, and donations will be accepted.
"Our aim is also to help support local restaurants and breweries who have supported us in the past" a statement from Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price said, "by encouraging concert ‘attendees' to order takeout food and beverages from their favorite local hangout while they enjoy the concert from the safety of their own homes and backyards."
For more information, contact Price's office at (562)570-6300 or by email at district3@longbeach.gov.