Each year since 1979, Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine has partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to provide free, nutritious meals to children 18 and younger who live in Long Beach. That's happening every Monday through Friday now through Friday, Aug. 21.
Parents can bring their children to any Long Beach park between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to receive a frozen meal that can be heated up in a microwave or oven. Meals also will include milk, juice, fruits or vegetables. Infant meals will not be provided.
"The Summer Food Service Program provides children with nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session," Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. "Thanks to the staff at Parks, Recreation and Marine and our partners at USDA, our youth will have access to free meals five days a week at 33 locations throughout Long Beach."
Meal services will not be available on Friday, July 3. For more information, including a daily menu and a list of park addresses, call the Summer Food Office at 562-570-3226 or go to longbeach.gov/park/recreation-programs/programs-and-classes/youth-and-teen-programs/usda-summer-food-program.
—Stephanie Stutzman