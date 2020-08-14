The Long Beach Public Library has expanded its LBPL To-Go program to three more libraries, including El Dorado Neighborhood Library, 2900 Studebaker Rd.; Bret Harte, 1595 W. Willow St.; and Los Altos, 5614 Britton Dr.
With the service, library guests will be able to check out books and DVDs, CDs and audio books. Once a reservation is made, an email will be sent out with instructions for item pick-up, which includes a pick-up time and how to navigate the library's contact-less pick-up policy.
Holds can be placed online at anytime, or by phone from 10a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday. Additionally, pick-ups will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday.
Libraries will continue to remain closed to the public, but temporary library cards are still available online. Go to longbeach.gov/library/borrow/get-a-library-card for more information, or to sign up.