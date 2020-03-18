On Sunday, March 15, officials announced that all Long Beach Public Library locations will be closed through Tuesday, March 31.
But for anyone with a library card, library content is available for free online, including e-books, movie and music streaming, newspapers and educational resources for grades kindergarten through high school. All of that material is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For people that do not have a library card, applying for a temporary online card is an option.
Go to longbeach.gov/library/borrow/get-a-library-card and select the button "Two Ways to Apply," and then apply online. The card is temporary and will expire within 60 days, but most resources, including e-books and online magazines, will be available.
Then, to access any of the programs, go to longbeach.gov/library/digital-library and select "Access Resource." A prompt will be triggered asking users to enter their library card number. For those that have temporary online cards, some content may not be available.
To learn how to access the library's free resources, go to lbplfoundation.org/free-online-resources-available-to-library-cardholders.
To filter through the digital library options, including school and entertainment resources, go to longbeach.gov/library/digital-library.