The Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force is teaming up with the Long Beach Unified School District and nonprofit #ArtistsforChange to host a digital human trafficking awareness event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The online event will discuss the short film "Lost Girls" with an interview with the director and cast of the movie. Following the interview, there will be an interactive panel discussion. People tuning in will hear from task force and city leaders, as well as human trafficking survivors, including Bita Ghafoori, director at Cal State Long Beach's Trauma Recovery Center and Tika Thornton, crisis response case manager for the nonprofit Journey Out.
It is recommended to watch the film (about 30 minutes) before the event. Go to vimeo.com/500694104 Password: Lost.
The event will be streamed for free at lbschools.net/youtube. For more information, go to facebook.com/LongBeachHumanTraffickingTaskforce.