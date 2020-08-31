Long Beach Hilton, on the west end of Ocean Boulevard downtown, boasts a newly refurbished swimming pool deck area.
And what better way to show the space off than with movie nights — especially when movie theaters are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hilton joins drive-in movies sponsored by the Port of Long Beach and the 2ND&PCH retail center in providing some big screen entertainment this summer.
Hilton movie screenings will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and movies starting at 8 p.m. Open-air dinners will be available for purchase — Tuesday is taco and margarita night, and Thursday is traditional American fare.
Tickets are $10 per person, and people can bring bathing suits, blankets and pillows. To see the movie being shown and buy tickets, go to Gazettes.com/go/hilton.
Movies at the Hilton pool join two parking lot drive-ins started earlier this summer. First, the Port of Long Beach is hosting movies at the Long Beach Convention Center parking lot and the Granada Beach lot. There are three movies left this summer — "Sonic The Hedgehog" Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Granada Beach; "Frozen II" Friday, Aug. 28, at the Convention Center; and "Onward" on Sunday, Sept. 6, also at the Convention Center.
Registration, which is free, opens a week before the movie at www.polb.com/community/twilight-cinema/.
At 2ND&PCH, there are movies each Friday through Sept. 25 at the rooftop parking lot above the Whole Foods Market. For a schedule and reservations, go to www.2ndandpch.com/events/.