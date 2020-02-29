Long Beach Heritage's annual Preservation Awards ceremony recognizes the efforts of individuals who help preserve historic parts of the city.
- Trademark Brewing for transforming a former auto shop into a craft brewery and taproom.
- Joseph and Carrie Torrey House for saving a Willmore home from demolition; Charles Phoenix for his work on "Long Beachland," a comedy slideshow performance showcasing Long Beach architectural landmarks.
- A California Heights residence that underwent a 20-year rehabilitation led by Kathy Constantino and Janice Watson.
- Historic District guidelines established by the city's Development Services Department to help homeowners with historic homes follow neighborhood guidelines when updating their homes.
- The Insurance Exchange Building at 207 E Broadway — which was built in 1925 and known first as Middough’s Boys and Mens Shop — had the Middough’s ad painted on the side to commemorate the building's history.
Finally, the Preservationist of the Year award will be given to Ana Maria and Kevin McGuan for their contributions to Long Beach Heritage from their home at Villa Riviera to the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission.
The annual Long Beach Heritage Preservation Awards is happening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Hwy.
Tickets start at $125 and include a no-host bar and silent auction. Dinner is served at 7 p.m.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to lbheritage.org/event/preservationawards.
—Stephanie Stutzman