The Shoreline Frontrunners of Long Beach, a LGBTQ running and walking club, would have hosted the 28th annual Long Beach Pride Run earlier this month, but due to COVID-19, the event — which normally would take place the same weekend as Long Beach Pride — had to be cancelled.
"We were pretty bummed having to cancel the race this year," Assaf Weinberg, board member, said. "But we also knew right away that we would make the decision to cancel the race if the pandemic worsened, and here we are."
Along with the race, the Long Beach Pride parade and festival also were cancelled. Long Beachers opted to celebrate the parade anyway by displaying Pride flags outside of their homes and setting up with signs on their lawns, maintaining a proper social distance from their neighbors.
"We decided the race was still something important that we wanted to do, so we thought about ways that we can still raise money and move forward with the event in a different way," Weinberg said.
That meant the event is still on this year, but this time it's virtual. Instead of a dedicated day to race, people have until June 14 to register and run — and they don't have to run far.
Participants can choose to run any distance and at their own pace and report their times on the group's Facebook page. Weinberg said that the group wanted the focus of the race to be raising money as well as camaraderie.
"We'll cheer you on if you run one mile or you run 10 miles," he said, adding that as long as participants sign up by the June 14 deadline, they will receive a medal in the mail for participating.
The Frontrunners raise money each year through the race to benefit Long Beach charities, including the Long Beach AIDS Food Store and The Center Long Beach. While the event itself is an opportunity for participants to connect with one another, the fundraising aspect is the most important part of the event, Weinberg said. This year, all of the money will go towards the city's COVID-19 relief. The cost to participate in the race is $30, but people can choose to donate more to the relief fund.
As for the group, Weinberg said that while they're happy to be able to host the race for the 28th year, he hopes that they can get back to their usual running schedule soon.
"We are extremely happy that we can make it a virtual run so at least we can help the situation in some way or another," he said. "But we're used to meeting up for weekly runs, brunches and potlucks, so of course we're excited to get back to that eventually."
People interested in joining the club can reach out to info@sfrlb.com. Although all club meetings are virtual at this time, the club offers running training programs that are made available to all members.
From more information, to make a donation or to sign up for the Long Beach Virtual Pride Run, go to priderun.sfrlb.com.
