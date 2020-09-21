With sponsorship from the Port of Long Beach, the Long Beach Creative Group is featuring the exhibit "PHOTOVARIOUS" at the LBCG, Rod Briggs Gallery from Saturday, Oct. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 7.
The event, curated by Mick Victor, will feature work from artists SheriAnn Ki Sun Burnham, Nicole Fournier, Terri Jeffcoat, Miguel Mejia, Martha Spelman, Ross Sonnenberg, Katie Stubblefield and Garrett Troutman.
"I wanted to build a show that featured new work that was breaking boundaries, and with artists who were working with different processes," Victor said in a release. "We're featuring nine really good artists who use a camera, and mixed media, but in different ways.”
Gallery hours are 4 to 6 p.m. every Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For information about the the artists and their work, go to photovarious.dphoto.com. For information about Long Beach Creative Group, including upcoming shows, go to longbeachcreativegroup.com.