In partnership with Long Beach marketing firm Intertrend Communications, Long Beach Creamery has introduced a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired ice cream, featuring a citrusy, organic vanilla-based flavor complemented by fresh lime curd and lime meringue cookies.
All of the proceeds from the RBG-inspired ice cream sales will be donated to the ACLU of Southern California. Ginsburg volunteered at the ACLU in the 1960s and later joined as the founding director of the organization's Women's Rights Project.
Additionally, Intertrend Communications is giving away 100 scoops at Long Beach Creamery's downtown location (222 E. Broadway Ave.) and 100 scoops at the Bixby Knolls location (4141 Long Beach Blvd.) to customers who prove they voted on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, with an "I Voted" sticker. Both locations are open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information about Long Beach Creamery, go to longbeachcreamery.com. For information on Intertrend Communications, go to intertrend.com.