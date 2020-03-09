Dancing undeniably is good for the dancer's heart.
In less than two weeks, five couples will take it to another level, dancing to support the MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Memorial Medical Center. It is the 12th annual Dancing For Our Stars, called "The Beat Goes On" this year.
The ballroom extravaganza patterned after the popular television show "Dancing With The Stars" is put on by the MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Foundation. The stars in the title are the people being served by Memorial heart care programs.
This year’s event features dancers who either have been personally touched by heart disease, or have a desire to support leading-edge heart and vascular care. Each dancer will partner with a professional dancer or significant other to dance to a popular song from any era of their choice.
Those dancers have been busy rehearsing, and convincing friends to vote for them via donations. On Saturday, March 14, the 600 or so attendees will have another chance to vote for the best dancer with donations calculated on the spot to determine the winner.
But the real winner will be the hospital's Heart and Vascular Institute, Long Beach Memorial CEO John Bishop said.
“Our MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute was built on a foundation of innovation, knowledge and expertise,” Bishop said in a release. “Our care teams are dedicated to creating a pulsing legacy in expert cardiovascular care. I’m excited to celebrate the past and future successes of our heart and vascular care at this year’s Dancing for Our Stars.”
This year’s dancers are Wayne Chaney Sr., a Long Beach firefighter and community volunteer; Marcelle Epley, president and CEO of the Long Beach Community Foundation; Jan Rice, sales account director and hospital supporter; Sofia Riley, president, TGIS Catering Services, Inc.; and Robert Senske, Jr., co-founder of LifeRefinance.com and a renowned Long Beach artist.
The atmosphere at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach ballroom will mirror the "Dancing With The Stars" show, complete with the famous mirror ball. Regina Cash returns as cohost, and she will be joined by Clint Hufft this year. Justin Rudd, last year's cohost, moves into the judges' box along with Natalie Barron and Mike Van Dyke II.
The Beat Goes On party begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with a reception at the Hyatt Regency. There will be dinner, presentations, the show and more dancing continuing to 11 p.m.
The Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation is the title sponsor, and there are other sponsorships available from $1,500 to $30,000. Individual tickets are $300, and a table of 10 is $3,000. Tickets are available online at memorialcare.org/DFOSGala.
For more information, contact the Long Beach Medical Center Foundation at EventsMMCF@memorialcare.org, or call 562-933-1660.