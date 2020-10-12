For the last three years, Long Beach Camerata has welcomed the fall with a Peace Project, using music and discussion to focus on one aspect of society.
Camerata is Long Beach's classical music choir. Up to 90 singers — both professional and amateur — present concerts on their own and collaborate with other groups, including the Long Beach Symphony and Musica Angelica.
But Camerata, like so many other performing arts groups, has been shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers had kept hope alive for a socially distanced Peace Project IV, but pulled the plug last week.
"This decision was made entirely to ensure the safety of our singers, staff, and community," the announcement said. "Even though our strategy to execute Peace Project IV mitigated the risk of spreading COVID-19 as much as possible, there was still a small chance that the virus could be spread."
The organization currently is offering "Front Porch Concerts" with a few singers visiting neighborhoods under sponsorships. For more information about Camerata, go to longbeachcameratasingers.org.