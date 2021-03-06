Published author and self-proclaimed philosopher Nicholas Ryan Howard is promoting his new book, “Mercenary at Midnight,” an ode to heartbreak and love with 100 poems and stories.
“I've always felt that writing poetry is like bleeding out onto the page,” he said. “Once the emotions stemming from wounds such as heartbreak, loss, grief and anger flow from the dark, it's in the light where they may be processed, transformed into tangible concepts, wrapped in wordplay, and eventually — but optionally — shared with others.”
Howard is a full-time author with his roots originating in Long Beach. He recalls purchasing music from VIP records, writing at the Library Coffeehouse on Broadway Boulevard and watching shows at DiPiazzas. And while his work has moved him around the world, the rise of the 2020 pandemic meant that he would need to return home to quarantine, he said.
“I had recently let go of my place and sold all of my possessions — save for what I could fit on my back — to spend a year traveling,” he added. “However, when the pandemic hit, I had to return after a few months abroad, so I'm back in Long Beach with my family, and doing my part to shelter at home responsibly.”
Being home during the pandemic inspired Howard to begin writing the now Amazon best-seller, “Mercenary at Midnight.” Having time to think and reflect on the emotions throughout the year allowed him to express those feelings on paper, and ultimately publish his book, he said.
“The release of "Mercenary at Midnight" is my electing to take that final step (at expressing his heartbreak and grief),” he said. “While I've shared my poetry on social media, at public events and at readings around the globe, I finally, at long last, summoned the courage to release a collection of my most personal experiences, my most vulnerable moments, and my most profound revelations to the rest of the world.
“It feels equal measures terrifying, liberating, and long overdue.”
The first part of the book explores love and “relentless reflections of a raging, raucous ravaged heart.” The second part explored the parables of circumstance with “revelatory tales born of the macabre, the mighty, the minuscule and the magnificent.”
Howard has also published a science fiction and dark fantasy novel called “Mortal Enemy — Legends of the Grim Reaper #1.” The novel also is available as an audio book narrated by Reid Scott and other stars.
Recently, “Mortal Enemy” was released as a podcast, and is celebrating a milestone of 100,000 downloads. That’s available on most streaming platforms.
“Mercenary at Midnight" is available on Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play, Nook, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Audible, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble. For more information, go to mercenaryatmidnight.com or follow @NicholasRyanH on Instagram and Twitter.