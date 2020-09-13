Long Beach Architecture Week goes digital this year with self-guided tours and online educational events.
The tours include the Miner Smith Bungalow, historic downtown Long Beach and Art Deco and the Pow Wow murals. Live Q&A sessions also are scheduled featuring the Edward A. Killingsworth Project and the Atkinson Brick virtual house tour.
The tours are happening through the LB Living application, available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play, or at welcometolb.com.
Tickets are $49. Instructions to access the tours will be delivered via email after purchasing a ticket. Go to ahlo.ticketspice.com/virtual-long-beach-architecture-week-2020.
For more information about Long Beach Architecture week happening from Thursday, Sept. 17, through Saturday, Sept. 26, go to architecture.lbhomeliving.com.