Animals inside the Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific still remain hidden from view due to continued coronavirus restrictions.
But aquarium officials are adding a new way for patrons to get close to seals and sea lions that call the aquarium home.
Every Sunday morning beginning this Sunday, Sept. 6, people can purchase an opportunity to accompany aquarium staff as they feed and work with the seals and sea lions in the outside portion of their environment. The encounter is from 8 to 9 a.m., before the aquarium opens to the public.
Since June, when the state shut down indoor activities at aquariums and museums, the Aquarium of the Pacific has opened the outdoor portion of the facility to the public for $15 — far below the regular admission charge of $34.95.
The seal and sea lion encounter costs $40 a person, $25 for aquarium members. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed each Sunday, with a maximum of six people in each group. The price also includes early access to the rest of the outdoor exhibits.
Reservations at least 24 hours in advance are required. To make a reservation, call 562-590-3100 or go to aquariumofpacific.org and follow the links.