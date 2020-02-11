When Aquarium of the Pacific president and CEO Jerry Schubel unveiled the Honda Pacific Visions Theater last year, he promised a diverse mix of entertainment there to complement the educational mission of the Pacific Visions expansion.
That entertainment component begins this Saturday with a concert in partnership with the Long Beach Blues Society. Four well-known jazz and blues bands will christen the 300-seat theater that evening.
The acts will include Emcee Big Llou Johnson, Bernie Pearl featuring Sonny Green and THEE Blues Man, Al Williams Jazz Society featuring Barbara Morrison, Alvin Hayes Jr., and New Blues Revolution.
The Long Beach Blues Society, which is planning a New Blues Festival this fall at Shoreline Aquatic Park, put the concert together. Founder Bill Grisolia also performs with New Blues Revolution.
Tickets for the concert are $48 for the center section and $40 for the side sections, with seating open within the sections. The tickets include admission to the aquarium, which will be open until 8 p.m. Saturday. Paid parking is available at the aquarium garage.
Music will play from 7 to 11 p.m. To buy tickets or for more information, call 562-590-3100 or go to pacific.to/jazz.