Jewish Long Beach Women's Philanthropy is once again hosting the annual Arlene Solomon Visions Dinner, and this year's event — along with the goal of raising money to benefit area organizations — features a musical performance with historical significance.
"This event helps us raise money for lots of organizations that do social work, for family programs or for youth programs," Sharon Kenigsberg, director of endowments and community development at Jewish Long Beach, said. "We support so many groups that benefit directly from the money raised at this event."
Each year, the Arlene Solomon Visions Dinner brings together more than 300 women from all over the community to share in fellowship and raise money for those in need both locally and around the world. Last year, donors helped raise nearly $400,000 toward the Jewish Long Beach Annual Fund.
"Our goal is to raise as much as we can to help as many people as we can," she said.
Although it is a fundraiser, plans for the evening include plenty of symphony-themed entertainment, including the musical highlight, which invites guests to look back at the history of the Holocaust and how oppressed people were able to move forward and overcome.
That story will be told when one Long Beach Symphony violinist steps on stage, playing classical tunes with a once damaged violin recovered from a Holocaust site. It was refurbished thanks to an organization called Violins of Hope and is one of more than 60 violins, violas and cellos.
"We (Jewish Long Beach) adopted one violin and it just has an amazing story," Kenigsberg said. "Some of the instruments were buried while some were hidden, and they all have a story of their own."
The recovered instruments are a reminder of perseverance through tragedy, she said, adding that it's important to remember the Holocaust and the tragedies surrounding it.
"We need to remember our history to learn from it," Kenigsberg said.
Guest speaker Susanne Reyto, Holocaust survivor and chair of Violins of Hope Los Angeles County, will discuss preserving history and educating future generations through her work with various programs and projects. Reyto is the author of "Pursuit of Freedom: A True Story of the Enduring Power of Hopes and Dreams."
Additionally, each year 15 area women will be recognized as "Women of Vision" for their individual contributions to their communities. Kenigsberg said that each year, they ask partner organizations to nominate women who deserve recognition. They are Ava Weiss (Alpert Jewish Community Center), Florence Sudakow (Beth David), Ronya Fajnland (Congregation Lubavitch), Fran Itkoff (Congregation Shir Chadash), Chanie Perelmuter (Hebrew Academy), Gail Levy (Jewish Family & Children’s Service), Lauren Friedman and Rachel Suojanen (Jewish Long Beach), Linda Simmons (Long Beach Hillel), Sherri Sobel (National Council of Jewish Women), Marilyn Yassin (Sharon-Carmel Hadassah), Lisa Bermundo (Shul By The Shore), Donna Berglas-Hess (Temple Beth Ohr), Dorothy Shapiro (Temple Beth Shalom) and Ann Martin (Temple Israel).
Tickets start at $70 for a ticket ($30 for students). Go to events.idonate.com/2020-visions to purchase tickets before the Monday, Feb. 24, deadline.
The annual Arlene Solomon Visions Dinner is happening at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Willow St.
Guests are encouraged to dress for a night at the symphony. A gourmet dinner will be served.
For more information, go to jewishlongbeach.org/events/visions.
