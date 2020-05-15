Long Beach's International City Theatre has received $34,200 thanks to the California Arts Council's arts grant program.
$18,000 is earmarked for ICT’s Performing Arts Classroom Teaching program (PACT), and $16,200 for Youth Arts Action funds designated for the company’s Summer Youth Conservatory.
The company's PACT program sends artist-educators into Long Beach elementary schools to provide performing arts education and the Summer Youth Conservatory is a four-week program that educates children 7 to 15 years about theater.
The Summer Youth Conservatory is currently scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 30, but ICT's website says that due to COVID-19, plans can change.
"The health of our students and staff is of high priority to us. We continue to monitor the ever-changing Coronavirus Pandemic and we will adhere to CDC, state and city public health recommendations," the website said. "In the event that classes are cancelled, we will offer a refund."
The PACT program — an arts education program that takes place in Long Beach classrooms — will move forward when classes are back in session.
For more information about art-related grants through the California Arts Council, go to arts.ca.gov.
For more information about the International City Theatre, or to sign up a child for the Summer Youth Conservatory, go to ictlongbeach.org.
—Stephanie Stutzman