Long Beach's International Children's Peace Choir is back and inviting new choir members to apply. Prospective choir members should be 5 to 17 years and have an interest in singing and dancing.
Founded in 1987, the choir's mission is to promote world peace with the theme song, "Let There Be Peace On Earth and Let It Begin With Me."
"Each member represents the country of his or her own ethnic, cultural, or national background. Their costumes introduce our audiences to the dress and cultures of distant lands.Through song and dance, our children share the message of peace, music, and cultural diversity both locally and beyond," the release said.
Rehearsals will resume on Monday, Oct. 5. The group will be observing all COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing measures, the release said.
For more information, go to internationalpeacechoir.com, or call Pam Aki, executive music director, at 562-500-9106, or email info@internationalpeacechoir.com.