The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting the inaugural Vintage Car Cruise from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, April 24, beginning on Seal Beach Boulevard. The route will continue through The Hill and Old Town in Seal Beach.
The cruise will feature 200 vintage cars from 1980 or earlier. Vehicles traveling the 3.5-mile route include a custom-built 1938 Buick Replica Indy Car, a 1958 Flip-Top Box Ford Fairlane, street/off-road Empi Dune Buggy and a 1967 custom Cadillac Convertible, a release said. Folks are invited to step outside of their homes and watch the classic cars drive by.
“The caliber of cars joining the cruise is incredible,” Tim Way, event chair, said in a release. “We are so excited to share them with our neighbors and friends in town.”
The event will be recorded and televised on local SBTV-3 and live streamed by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, or to vote for a favorite vehicle, go to sealbeachchamber.org. People also can text “votesealbeach” to 646-00 to receive a link to the voting application.