The Hotel Maya has two out of four semi-finalists selected for the “Wedding Maya-Amor” contest, which will give one winning couple a free wedding ceremony and reception.
Currently in the running are couple Jamie Rose Armstrong and Mark Casey Paxton as well as couple Wendy Solares and Andrew Suarez.
Hotel Maya’s “Wedding Maya-Amor” will take place at 2:44 p.m. on June 20 and will include a one-hour ceremony at Playa at the Maya and a one-hour cocktail reception for up to 100 guests with Fuego hors d’oeuvres, margaritas and sangria as well as a Fuego mariachi band.
There's two more chances for couples to enter, with winners announced on March 20 and again on April 20. To enter, couples should tag the Hotel Maya on Facebook and Instagram with a photo from their engagement, along with a 20-word description on why they deserve to be selected as the contest winners.
