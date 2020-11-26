Even though the holiday season is going to be different this year, there are still plenty of ways to get in the Christmas spirit by helping others in Long Beach.
For the 17th year in a row, the Grunion Gazette is asking readers to support the work of WomenShelter by donating gift cards and money. WomenShelter provides a safe haven for victims of domestic violence with housing, counseling and help to start a new life.
Checks should be made out to WomenShelter of Long Beach. Checks and gift cards may be mailed to Gazette Newspapers Gift Card Drive, Attn: Harry Saltzgaver, 5225 E. Second St., Long Beach 90803. Enclose a self-addressed envelope if you're hoping to get one of 25 pairs of Aquarium of the Pacific tickets. Donations may also be made online at www.Gazettes.com/give.
St. Bartholomew's Church invites everyone to Take Out Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Naples Rib Company. The money raised goes to local charities. To order, call 562-439-7427.
Between now and Dec. 2, order See's Candy online and support Ability First, which helps children and adults with developmental disabilities. Your candy will be shipped directly to you, avoiding a shopping trip. All the profits from a special list will go to Ability First. Call 562-243-4851, email malcala@abilityfirst.org, or go to www.yumraising.com/secure/abilityfirst_abilityfirst74/candy?h=AbiHQ8390&c=ot8830.
Long Beach's McCormick Divers is participating in a Dive-A-Thon on Dec. 5 to help raise money for their activities. Each diver has a goal of raising $200 and completing 30 summersaults within two hours. This is in lieu of the annual Glenn McCormick Invitational Dive Meet. Money raised helps the club with pool rental fees, travel expenses and more. To donate, go to app.99pledges.com/fund/mccormickd/.
The Naples Island Garden Club welcomes donations of unwrapped toys from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Colonnade Fountain on Naples. Firefighters will arrive at 5 p.m. to pick up the toys for the Sparks of Love distribution.
Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence Holiday Donation Drive runs through Dec. 21. This year, they're requesting gift cards or online donations instead of physical items. The donations will help families who are staying in Su Casa's domestic violence shelters. Go to www.sucasadv.org/donate or mail cards to Su Casa, 3750 E. Anaheim St., Suite 100, Long Beach, CA, 90804.
Starting Friday, Nov. 27, and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 6, spcaLA will stage a Virtual Holiday Charity Bazaar. The bazaar features artisanal, handcrafted gifts from local makers. A portion of vendor sales will be donated to spcaLA. Go to the website, www.spcaLA.com/events.
The Guidance Center will be staging its Adopt-A-Family: Making the Holidays Bright again this year. For the safety of everyone this year, they are requesting gift cards instead of actual presents to help families in need. For details, go to bit.ly/adoptafamily2020.
One way to share the Christmas spirit is by making a donation to the Long Beach Museum of Art. Between now and Dec. 31, all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The money supports online activities of the museum, world-class exhibitions and maintenance and preservation of the permanent collection. Go to www.lbma.org/donate.