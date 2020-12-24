Even though the holiday season is going to be different this year, there are still plenty of ways to get in the Christmas spirit by helping others in Long Beach.
Las Damas de la Plaza, part of the Community Hospital of Long Beach Foundation, solicited and donated toys for the LB Firefighters Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive. Unwrapped toys, bikes and other children's-oriented gifts were donated by the supporters of Las Damas and the CHLB Foundation.
Long Beach Branch NAACP partners and supporters collected $20 gift-cards to give to needy LBUSD children this holiday season. In addition to helping the school district, toys donated by the ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive, LB Fire Department and Long Beach Branch NAACP Members and Supporters, toys and gift cards were also disseminated to the homeless, churches, to children that sent in their wish-list to Santa.
Restaurateur John Morris is suggesting people help restaurant workers this Christmas season by ordering take-out and bringing a toy to the restaurant when you pick up your order to be given to workers with children who could use the donation.
Help the Long Beach Rescue Mission help those in need during the holiday season. For just $2.20, the Mission can give someone a Christmas dinner. Donations of any size are welcome. Go to www.lbrm.org.
The American Red Cross is hosting more than a dozen blood donation events. Donate by Jan. 4 and receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. For a complete list or to register, go www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
An anonymous donor has agreed to match donations of up to $5,000 to the Conservation Corps of Long Beach during the holiday season. The corps helps those in need with food, childcare items and transportation. Go to www.cclb-corps.org.
The Guidance Center will be staging its Adopt-A-Family: Making the Holidays Bright again this year. For the safety of everyone this year, they are requesting gift cards instead of actual presents to help families in need. For details, go to bit.ly/adoptafamily2020.
One way to share the Christmas spirit is by making a donation to the Long Beach Museum of Art. Between now and Dec. 31, all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The money supports online activities of the museum, world-class exhibitions and maintenance and preservation of the permanent collection. Go to www.lbma.org/donate.