Even though the holiday season is going to be different this year, there are still plenty of ways to get in the Christmas spirit by helping others in Long Beach.
The Naples Island Garden Club welcomes donations of unwrapped toys from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 17), at the Colonnade Fountain on Naples. Firefighters will arrive at 5 p.m. to pick up the toys for the Sparks of Love distribution.
Help the Long Beach Rescue Mission help those who need help during the holiday season. For just $2.20, the Mission can give someone a Christmas dinner. Donations of any size are welcome. Go to www.lbrm.org.
The American Red Cross is hosting more than a dozen blood donation events. Donate between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4 and receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. For a complete list or to register, go www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
The Naples Island Business Improvement Association will accept toys from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 20 at Colonnade Park in Naples.
From now through Dec. 20, customers at area Catalyst Cannabis Co. locations can donate a toy in exchange for a free pre-roll and entry into a drawing. Long Beach locations are 5227 E. Second St., 3170 Cherry Ave. and 2115 E. 10th St. Go to www.catalysitcannabis.co.
Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence Holiday Donation Drive runs through Dec. 21. This year, they're requesting gift cards or online donations instead of physical items. The donations will help families who are staying in Su Casa's domestic violence shelters. Go to www.sucasadv.org/donate or mail cards to Su Casa, 3750 E. Anaheim St., Suite 100, Long Beach, CA, 90804.
Restaurateur John Morris is suggesting people help restaurant workers this Christmas season by ordering take-out and bringing a toy to the restaurant when you pick up your order to be given to workers with children who could use the donation.
An anonymous donor has agreed to match donations of up to $5,000 to the Conservation Corps of Long Beach during the holiday season. The corps helps those in need with food, childcare items and transportation. Go to www.cclb-corps.org.
The Guidance Center will be staging its Adopt-A-Family: Making the Holidays Bright again this year. For the safety of everyone this year, they are requesting gift cards instead of actual presents to help families in need. For details, go to bit.ly/adoptafamily2020.
One way to share the Christmas spirit is by making a donation to the Long Beach Museum of Art. Between now and Dec. 31, all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The money supports online activities of the museum, world-class exhibitions and maintenance and preservation of the permanent collection. Go to www.lbma.org/donate.