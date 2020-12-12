Even though the holiday season is going to be different this year, there are still plenty of ways to get in the Christmas spirit by helping others in Long Beach.
The Long Beach Branch NAACP is collecting gift cards to help underprivileged, low-income children get gifts for Christmas. Mail cards to LB NAACP, P.O. Box 1594, Long Beach, CA 90801. The deadline is Dec. 11.
The American Red Cross is hosting more than a dozen blood donation events Dec. 11 through Jan. 4. The first one is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St. Donate between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4 and receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. For a complete list or to register go www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
Love in the Mirror hosts its annual Toy Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Pre-registration is required at www.loveinthemirror.org.
The ROCK Christian Fellowship and Bethany Church are accepting new, unwrapped toys (ages 3-12) and gift cards (ages 13-18) in their White Ribbon Gift Drive from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Place the gifts or cards in your trunk and you can drive through the Bethany parking lot at 2250 Clark Ave. and volunteers will unload your trunk.
From now through Dec. 20, customers at area Catalyst Cannabis Co. locations can donate a toy in exchange for a free pre-roll and entry into a drawing. Long Beach locations are 5227 E. Second St., 3170 Cherry Ave. and 2115 E. 10th St. Go to www.catalysitcannabis.co.
For the 17th year in a row, the Grunion Gazette is asking readers to support the work of WomenShelter by donating gift cards and money. WomenShelter provides a safe haven for victims of domestic violence with housing, counseling and help to start a new life.
Checks should be made out to WomenShelter of Long Beach. Checks and gift cards may be mailed to Gazette Newspapers Gift Card Drive, Attn: Harry Saltzgaver, 5225 E. Second St., Long Beach 90803. Donations may also be made online at www.Gazettes.com/give.
Everyone is invited to Christian Outreach in Action's Christmastime Sing-a-Long at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Look for live performances by local artists, raffle prize giveaways, hot cocoa delivered to your door and more. Tickets start at $35. Go to www.coalongbeach.org.
Order a Cookies and Cocktails kit from Meals on Wheels by Dec. 16 and you can enter their online decorating contest. Each kit ($40) includes 12 cookies, frosting, decorations and a special cocktail recipe. For details, send an email to rhonda@mowlb.org.
The Naples Island Garden Club welcomes donations of unwrapped toys from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Colonnade Fountain on Naples. Firefighters will arrive at 5 p.m. to pick up the toys for the Sparks of Love distribution.
Su Casa-Ending Domestic Violence Holiday Donation Drive runs through Dec. 21. This year, they're requesting gift cards or online donations instead of physical items. The donations will help families who are staying in Su Casa's domestic violence shelters. Go to www.sucasadv.org/donate or mail cards to Su Casa, 3750 E. Anaheim St., Suite 100, Long Beach, CA, 90804.
The Guidance Center will be staging its Adopt-A-Family: Making the Holidays Bright again this year. For the safety of everyone this year, they are requesting gift cards instead of actual presents to help families in need. For details, go to bit.ly/adoptafamily2020.
One way to share the Christmas spirit is by making a donation to the Long Beach Museum of Art. Between now and Dec. 31, all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The money supports online activities of the museum, world-class exhibitions and maintenance and preservation of the permanent collection. Go to www.lbma.org/donate.
CHURCH SERVICES
Bay Shore Church is offering a virtual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve with a prelude at 6:45 p.m. followed by the service at 7 p.m. Following the initial showing, the service will continue to be available. . The virtual service will be available at www.bayshorechurch.org.