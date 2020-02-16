In the words of e.e.cummings, “the most wasted of all days is one without laughter.”
If Held2gether, Improv for Life, has its way, Feb. 20, 21 and 22 will not be wasted. That's when the troupe will take the Long Beach Playhouse Studio Theatre stage in “Sketch on the Rocks.” For the past 10 years, “Held2gether, Improv for Life” has delighted audiences with this comedic presentation.
Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney describes Held2gether shows as fresh and hilarious. This year, 10 local actors will perform 11 main sketches and nine “segue” bits in Saturday Night Live-style scripted comedy. Subjects range from a political debate in Disney’s Magic Kingdom to viruses falling in love.
The show is directed by Long Beach local Darren Held, a graduate of LA comedy schools The Groundlings and Upright Citizens’ Brigade. In his early years as an instructor, Held taught improv classes through the Long Beach Parks and Recreation Department; he now runs a troupe and offers a variety of classes at his theatre in Bixby Knolls.
In keeping with troupe tradition, the performers write “Sketch on the Rocks” sketches on a very tight timeline.
“They have 30 minutes to create a sketch idea, and then I guide them through it, fleshing out the tone and comic timing,” Held said. “It’s kept the show fresh and spontaneous for a decade of fun. Our fans really love it.”
One member of the troupe, Nicole Wordes, finds the intensity invigorating.
“I love the chaos of the process,” Wordes commented, “being given a suggestion, having a very short time to brainstorm and improv your ideas with fellow cast members, edit, edit, rewrite, edit, perform … and breathe … and loving every minute of it.”
“There’s a kind of magic to letting our imaginations run wild with ideas and then see them brought to life in a matter of weeks,” cast member Nelli Veletyan added. “It’s a rare, incredible thing.”
Comic Brian Weir agreed: “It is just so much fun to get together with a group of super talented people and literally create a complete show from nothing in just six weeks!”
The late nights and long hours are all part of the fun. Cast member Agnes Arnold said the long rehearsals strengthen friendships as they “make each other laugh late into the night.”
Longtime performer Richard Martinez said he enjoys creating the show, despite the amount of work involved, because the laughter of the audience makes it all worthwhile. As Martinez prepared for his eighth “Sketch on the Rocks” appearance, he said this may be his favorite sketch show so far.
“We have so many sketches that reflect our current American climate and culture,” Martinez said “and they take on these issues that we’re facing as Americans head-on, in a smart and clever way.”
The Long Beach Playhouse is at 5021 E. Anaheim St. Tickets are available at the box office or online at www.lbplayhouse.org. Presale price is $15 or $20 at the door.