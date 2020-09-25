Greenly Art Space is featuring an online collaboration with Neshkinukat — a California Native American artists' network — to create and curate an art exhibit called “We Are All Related: An Exhibition of Neshkinukat Artists.”
This virtual opening and closing is free, happening at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 27. Art workshops showcasing contemporary and traditional art forms will be available online as well.
For more information, or to view the virtual opening of the Neshkinukat exhibit, go to greenlyartspace.org.
Greenly Art Space exhibits are available to view in person by appointment only. Call 562-533-4020.